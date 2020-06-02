Edgewood Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,320,035 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 288,487 shares during the period. Paypal comprises about 5.5% of Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,658,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 7.1% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Paypal by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,577 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Paypal by 0.9% in the first quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its holdings in Paypal by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 2,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paypal by 2.9% in the first quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total transaction of $3,603,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,108,272.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $9,086,250 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price target (up previously from $147.00) on shares of Paypal in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Paypal from $125.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Paypal from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Paypal from $147.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Paypal from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.76.

PYPL stock traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,136,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,197,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.22. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $155.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.39, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.18.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

