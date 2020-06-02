EOS Price Up 7% Over Last Week (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One EOS coin can currently be bought for about $2.67 or 0.00028027 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinbe, Livecoin, CoinExchange and Cobinhood. In the last seven days, EOS has traded up 7% against the dollar. EOS has a total market capitalization of $2.49 billion and approximately $3.27 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000158 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,019,855,842 coins and its circulating supply is 933,155,831 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EOS is eos.io . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling EOS

EOS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Hotbit, DOBI trade, Coinsuper, Tidex, OEX, Exmo, Kucoin, Koinex, IDAX, OKEx, DragonEX, LBank, Kuna, IDCM, Bithumb, Coinbe, Zebpay, Bitfinex, CoinEx, ABCC, CPDAX, RightBTC, Cryptomate, Bilaxy, Mercatox, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Livecoin, BitFlip, CoinBene, Rfinex, EXX, Coindeal, OpenLedger DEX, TOPBTC, BigONE, Neraex, Bitbns, ChaoEX, Tidebit, GOPAX, BitMart, Exrates, ZB.COM, Upbit, Binance, Liqui, COSS, BtcTrade.im, BCEX, Coinrail, QBTC, CoinTiger, Bit-Z, DigiFinex, Fatbtc, Coinone, Bibox, OTCBTC, YoBit, Kraken, Instant Bitex, Vebitcoin, WazirX, Ovis, Cobinhood, Poloniex, C2CX and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

