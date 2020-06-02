Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Hits New 1-Year High at $166.03

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $166.03 and last traded at $165.73, with a volume of 58727 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $155.05.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $135.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $157.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.67.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.33, a P/E/G ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $957.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.27 million. Equifax had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 27.87%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

In related news, insider John J. Kelley III sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total transaction of $1,854,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth about $153,781,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Equifax by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,558,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,479,440,000 after purchasing an additional 837,926 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Equifax during the first quarter worth about $95,560,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth about $61,980,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Equifax by 294.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 529,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $63,197,000 after purchasing an additional 394,911 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

