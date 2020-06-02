Ethereum Classic Trading 4.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.95 or 0.00072981 BTC on exchanges including Bitsane, Liquid, EXX and Cryptomate. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $808.76 million and approximately $1.54 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.43 or 0.02492034 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptomate, OKEx, C-CEX, HBUS, EXX, Korbit, BigONE, Upbit, Bitfinex, CoinExchange, Bibox, FCoin, C2CX, CoinTiger, CoinBene, Coinone, ZB.COM, Bithumb, Coinbase Pro, Instant Bitex, Binance, BTC Markets, Exmo, Coinroom, ABCC, Bit-Z, Coinsuper, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, HitBTC, LBank, Koineks, Gate.io, Bitbns, CoinEgg, Indodax, Poloniex, OKCoin International, CoinEx, Bittrex, Ovis, BTC-Alpha, Kucoin, Huobi, ChaoEX, Bitsane, QBTC, BCEX, RightBTC, Coinut, LiteBit.eu, Gatehub, BtcTrade.im, CPDAX, Kraken, Exrates, BTC Trade UA, BitForex, Coinnest, Coinhub, Liquid and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.