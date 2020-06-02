Ethereum Gold Project (ETGP) Hits Market Capitalization of $94,632.45

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Ethereum Gold Project has a market capitalization of $94,632.45 and $17.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Gold Project has traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Gold Project token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Token Store and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00042985 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $429.81 or 0.04515290 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002254 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00054796 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00030717 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002689 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004327 BTC.

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002085 BTC.

About Ethereum Gold Project

ETGP is a token. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2017. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,832,448,281 tokens. Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Gold Project’s official website is www.etgproject.org

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold Project

Ethereum Gold Project can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Token Store and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold Project should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Gold Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

