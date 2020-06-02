Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Reduced by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,961,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 62,972 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $88,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 20,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 45,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 29,313 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 6,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $716,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,540,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,091,404. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $77.93. The company has a market cap of $192.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.90 and its 200 day moving average is $55.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. DZ Bank cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Redburn Partners raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.65.

In other news, Director William C. Weldon acquired 4,180 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.09 per share, with a total value of $201,016.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,241.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.96. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,051.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 38,771 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,300 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

