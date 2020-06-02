Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Levin Easterly Partners LLC

Levin Easterly Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 917,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,733 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.5% of Levin Easterly Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Levin Easterly Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $34,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,832,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $980,847,000 after buying an additional 4,097,287 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $462,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 12,870 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 8,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co of Kansas increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 116,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 39,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.92. 13,353,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,091,404. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $77.93. The stock has a market cap of $192.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.65.

In related news, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William C. Weldon acquired 4,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $199,983.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,051.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 38,771 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,300 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.