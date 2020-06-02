FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) in a research report released on Monday, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $243.18.

FDS stock traded down $1.52 on Monday, reaching $304.97. 224,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,308. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $282.09 and a 200-day moving average of $272.34. FactSet Research Systems has a twelve month low of $195.22 and a twelve month high of $310.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 58.78% and a net margin of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $369.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 30.80%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $545,241.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,198,051.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.30, for a total value of $630,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,918,975.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,277 shares of company stock worth $12,078,368 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FDS. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

