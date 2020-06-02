Fandom Sports Media (CNSX:FDM) Stock Price Up 24.5%

Shares of Fandom Sports Media Corp (CNSX:FDM) rose 24.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.34 and last traded at $0.33, approximately 98,550 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.11.

About Fandom Sports Media (CNSX:FDM)

FANDOM SPORTS Media is an entertainment company that aggregates, curates and produces unique fan-focused content. The FANDOM SPORTS App is the Company’s core product, which is the ultimate destination for unfiltered raw sports talk. The app allows passionate sports fans to unleash their primal sports passions, pick fights and earn rewards.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Fandom Sports Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fandom Sports Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.