Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM.A) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.80

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM.A) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

Shares of NYSE AGM.A traded down $4.46 on Tuesday, hitting $62.51. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 247. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 12-month low of $41.26 and a 12-month high of $76.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.04.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM.A) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $108.54 million during the quarter.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

Featured Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.