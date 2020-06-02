Fetch.ai (FET) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.96 Million

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $16.49 million and approximately $3.96 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai token can currently be bought for $0.0230 or 0.00000241 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiKi, WazirX, IDEX and MXC. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00043013 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $443.69 or 0.04656906 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002256 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00054614 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00030803 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002643 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010488 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 717,294,354 tokens. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai

Fetch.ai Token Trading

Fetch.ai can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiKi, Coinsuper, Bittrex, WazirX, Bitrabbit, MXC, Dcoin, Korbit, IDEX, Hotbit, Coinall, KuCoin, Bitbns, Binance, BitAsset, BitMax and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

