FIRSTGROUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of FIRSTGROUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FGROY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of FIRSTGROUP/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FIRSTGROUP/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of FIRSTGROUP/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FIRSTGROUP/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FIRSTGROUP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

FGROY stock remained flat at $$0.79 during trading on Thursday. 665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,968. FIRSTGROUP/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.27.

FirstGroup Plc engages in the provision of passenger transport services. It operates through the following segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment provides transportation among students in North America. The First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services in North America.

