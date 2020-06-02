Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $80.00

Shares of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $80.00 and last traded at $79.44, with a volume of 1178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.64.
Separately, ValuEngine raised Formula Systems (1985) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.44.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
About Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY)
Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides software, proprietary and non-proprietary software, and software product marketing and support services. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; database and big data services; customer relations management, computer systems management infrastructures, Web world content management, database and data warehouse mining, application integration, database and systems, data management, and software development tools; and professional training courses and advanced professional studies.
