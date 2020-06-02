Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $80.00

Shares of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $80.00 and last traded at $79.44, with a volume of 1178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.64.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Formula Systems (1985) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $448.21 million for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 2.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides software, proprietary and non-proprietary software, and software product marketing and support services. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; database and big data services; customer relations management, computer systems management infrastructures, Web world content management, database and data warehouse mining, application integration, database and systems, data management, and software development tools; and professional training courses and advanced professional studies.

