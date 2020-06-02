Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Holdings in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,347,699 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 573,568 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 2.28% of NXP Semiconductors worth $526,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,074,839 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $589,316,000 after acquiring an additional 129,991 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,432,965 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $691,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,979 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,885,156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $621,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,410 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,563,030 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $453,431,000 after purchasing an additional 53,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,539,804 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $450,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,840 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXPI traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.72. 3,228,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,389,447. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.72, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.47. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 52-week low of $58.41 and a 52-week high of $139.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NXPI shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.92.

In other news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $94,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,167.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

