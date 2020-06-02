Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,884,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,914,944 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.39% of Novartis worth $732,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 12.3% during the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Novartis by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 516,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,909,000 after acquiring an additional 18,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Novartis stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,274,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.51. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $69.18 and a 1-year high of $99.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.16.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 24.97%. Novartis’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVS. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.25.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

