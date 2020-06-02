Franklin Resources Inc. Has $980.85 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,832,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,097,287 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $980,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gs Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 52.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,795,571.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,016.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,241.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 38,771 shares of company stock worth $1,493,300 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XOM. Argus downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. CSFB reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.92. The company had a trading volume of 13,353,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,091,404. The firm has a market cap of $192.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $77.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.90 and a 200 day moving average of $55.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

