Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 1,562,622 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,016,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,562,622 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.63% of Eli Lilly And Co worth $834,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

LLY traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $152.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,823,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,140,893. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.89. The firm has a market cap of $146.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.24. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12 month low of $101.36 and a 12 month high of $164.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 194.18%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LLY. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly And Co has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.64.

In other news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total transaction of $3,503,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,274,935.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.60, for a total transaction of $2,071,666.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,197,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,355,534,067.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 906,320 shares of company stock worth $132,984,238 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

