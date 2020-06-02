Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 1,774,281 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,651,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,774,281 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences makes up about 0.7% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,020,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 186.7% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 922.2% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total value of $1,046,628.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,372.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $222,872.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,226.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,144 shares of company stock worth $3,931,225 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.96.

GILD traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.21. The company had a trading volume of 13,068,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,354,422. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.66. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market cap of $92.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.68.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.