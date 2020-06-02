Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 374,435 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,071,165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 374,435 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 5.53% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $619,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 336.0% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 45,140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,873,000 after acquiring an additional 34,787 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 62,796 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,561,000 after acquiring an additional 10,905 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at $445,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,862 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,506,000 after acquiring an additional 10,795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

In other news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 14,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total transaction of $2,794,404.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,547,295.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 1,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.38, for a total transaction of $341,830.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,497 shares of company stock valued at $3,236,566. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $210.10. 220,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,439,352. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.05. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.99 and a twelve month high of $221.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 60.32, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.10.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $491.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.