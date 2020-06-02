Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) CEO David L. Lucchino Sells 11,875 Shares

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2020

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) CEO David L. Lucchino sold 11,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $212,681.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 421,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,556,676.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Frequency Therapeutics stock traded up $1.10 on Tuesday, reaching $18.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. The company has a market cap of $575.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.00. Frequency Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.17 and a twelve month high of $28.78.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.26 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Frequency Therapeutics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 506.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares during the period. 40.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FREQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Frequency Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

About Frequency Therapeutics

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ)

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit