Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) CEO David L. Lucchino Sells 11,875 Shares

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) CEO David L. Lucchino sold 11,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $212,681.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 421,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,556,676.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Frequency Therapeutics stock traded up $1.10 on Tuesday, reaching $18.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. The company has a market cap of $575.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.00. Frequency Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.17 and a twelve month high of $28.78.

Get Frequency Therapeutics alerts:

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.26 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Frequency Therapeutics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 506.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares during the period. 40.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FREQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Frequency Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

About Frequency Therapeutics

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.