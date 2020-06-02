Globeflex Capital L P Buys 845 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWY. Prudential PLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1,229.3% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,258,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,641 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 64,147.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,429,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,072,000 after buying an additional 1,427,275 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 540.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,310,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,492,000 after buying an additional 1,105,848 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,095,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $15,672,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.21. The company had a trading volume of 540,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,185,245. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a one year low of $38.26 and a one year high of $64.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.58.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

