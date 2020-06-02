Globeflex Capital L P Decreases Holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Globeflex Capital L P lowered its holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,470 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P owned about 0.12% of Winnebago Industries worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $22,085,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 380.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 432,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,896,000 after purchasing an additional 342,132 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,535,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,148,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $2,625,000. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WGO traded up $1.30 on Tuesday, hitting $58.18. 25,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,431. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.31. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.94 and a fifty-two week high of $63.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.00 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WGO. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Sidoti cut Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Winnebago Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

In other news, VP Brian Daniel Hazelton purchased 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.78 per share, with a total value of $40,798.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Happe purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.53 per share, for a total transaction of $112,590.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 6,370 shares of company stock valued at $209,349 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

