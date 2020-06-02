Golden Tag Resources (CVE:GOG) Stock Price Down 15.4%

Shares of Golden Tag Resources Ltd (CVE:GOG) were down 15.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, approximately 142,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 70,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 million and a P/E ratio of -26.00.

About Golden Tag Resources (CVE:GOG)

Golden Tag Resources Ltd., a mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. It focuses on gold, silver, and base metal projects. The company holds a 100% interest in the San Diego property that covers an area of 91.65 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

