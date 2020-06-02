Graphcoin Price Up 55.1% Over Last Week (GRPH)

Graphcoin (CURRENCY:GRPH) traded 55.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Graphcoin has a total market cap of $1,320.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Graphcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graphcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. In the last week, Graphcoin has traded 55.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.38 or 0.00455350 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00108136 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00014612 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007142 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008382 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000523 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000315 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Graphcoin Coin Profile

Graphcoin (GRPH) is a coin. Graphcoin’s total supply is 13,541,673 coins and its circulating supply is 7,821,703 coins. The Reddit community for Graphcoin is /r/graphcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Graphcoin is graphcoin.net . Graphcoin’s official Twitter account is @GRPHcoin

Graphcoin Coin Trading

Graphcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graphcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graphcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

