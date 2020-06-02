Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.50.

GWB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Great Western Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Great Western Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

In other news, Director Thomas Edward Henning purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.77 per share, for a total transaction of $51,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 169.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 147.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

GWB traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.23. 368,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,659. The stock has a market cap of $783.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.16. Great Western Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $36.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.40.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $126.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.28 million. Great Western Bancorp had a negative net margin of 107.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. Great Western Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Great Western Bancorp will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

