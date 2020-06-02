GreenMed Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (GRMD)

GreenMed (CURRENCY:GRMD) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. GreenMed has a market capitalization of $2,288.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of GreenMed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GreenMed has traded 55.9% lower against the dollar. One GreenMed token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00042985 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $429.81 or 0.04515290 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002254 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00054796 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00030717 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002689 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004327 BTC.

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002085 BTC.

About GreenMed

GRMD is a token. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. GreenMed’s total supply is 14,899,993 tokens. The official website for GreenMed is www.greenmed.io . GreenMed’s official Twitter account is @greenmed_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GreenMed is /r/greenmed and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GreenMed Token Trading

GreenMed can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenMed directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GreenMed should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GreenMed using one of the exchanges listed above.

