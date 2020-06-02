Harold J. Wiens Sells 3,985 Shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) Stock

BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) Director Harold J. Wiens sold 3,985 shares of BIO-TECHNE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,036,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of BIO-TECHNE stock traded down $2.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $262.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.74. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a 52 week low of $155.17 and a 52 week high of $282.52. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $238.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.92.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. BIO-TECHNE’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TECH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.20.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TECH. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE in the first quarter worth $33,000. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in BIO-TECHNE by 1,576.9% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in BIO-TECHNE by 139.0% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in BIO-TECHNE by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BIO-TECHNE during the first quarter valued at $96,000. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

