Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:HVT.A)

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2020

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, June 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd.

NYSE:HVT.A opened at $18.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.27. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 52 week low of $10.67 and a 52 week high of $21.25.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $179.43 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.

