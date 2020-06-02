Horizen Trading 2% Higher Over Last Week (ZEN)

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.10 or 0.00064041 BTC on major exchanges including COSS, Graviex, Upbit and BiteBTC. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $56.09 million and $5.67 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded 2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.53 or 0.00541307 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00096879 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000855 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 9,200,275 coins. The official website for Horizen is horizen.global . The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Horizen

Horizen can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, COSS, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Binance, DragonEX, Bittrex, Upbit, OKEx and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

