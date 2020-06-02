HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Director Robert R. Bennett Buys 50,000 Shares

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Director Robert R. Bennett bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $747,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 110,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,729.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE HPQ traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.79. The stock had a trading volume of 28,252,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,066,375. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.51 and a 200-day moving average of $18.85. The company has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.99. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.54 and a 12-month high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 295.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.1762 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. HP’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in HP during the fourth quarter valued at $269,825,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in HP during the fourth quarter valued at $205,500,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in HP by 1,027.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 10,502,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $181,730,000 after acquiring an additional 9,570,678 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,289,519 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $300,146,000 after buying an additional 8,956,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 1st quarter worth $148,272,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HP in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $22.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

