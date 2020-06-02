ICON (ICX) Price Reaches $0.34 on Exchanges

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. ICON has a market capitalization of $187.53 million and $39.28 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00003601 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Rfinex, Upbit, COSS and Binance. During the last week, ICON has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010477 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.10 or 0.02058277 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00180595 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00030289 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00046127 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000171 BTC.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 546,564,184 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation . ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here

ICON Coin Trading

ICON can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, HitBTC, Allbit, IDEX, COSS, CoinTiger, OKEx, Hotbit, DragonEX, Rfinex, Bithumb, OOOBTC, Bitbns, Gate.io, ABCC, Upbit and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

