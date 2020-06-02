IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Director M Anne Szostak Sells 7,722 Shares

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Director M Anne Szostak sold 7,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.91, for a total value of $2,369,959.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,369,959.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $4.29 on Tuesday, reaching $316.48. The company had a trading volume of 532,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,330. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $316.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $281.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 264.71% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $626.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $4,374,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 189.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.71.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

