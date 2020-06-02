InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) Trading 23.5% Higher

InPlay Oil Corp (TSE:IPO)’s stock price shot up 23.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.21, 780,739 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 136% from the average session volume of 330,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IPO. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of InPlay Oil from C$0.15 to C$0.30 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of InPlay Oil from C$1.75 to C$1.60 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Laurentian reduced their price objective on shares of InPlay Oil from C$1.75 to C$1.60 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reduced their price objective on shares of InPlay Oil from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.41, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 million and a P/E ratio of -0.09.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported C($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.27). The company had revenue of C$18.43 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that InPlay Oil Corp will post -0.1364103 EPS for the current year.

About InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO)

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Caradium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta.

