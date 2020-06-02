Insider Buying: General Motors (NYSE:GM) EVP Purchases 9,300 Shares of Stock

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) EVP Julian G. Blissett acquired 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $241,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE GM traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.41. 10,938,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,492,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95. General Motors has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $41.90. The company has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.81.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. General Motors had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Nomura lowered their price objective on General Motors from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Nomura Instinet lowered their price objective on General Motors from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 337.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in General Motors by 119.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 873 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

