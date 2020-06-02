Insider Buying: R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) Director Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) Director Roger H. Ballou bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:RCMT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.32. 11,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,279. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average of $2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. R C M Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $4.17.

R C M Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $45.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 million. R C M Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.98%. Research analysts forecast that R C M Technologies Inc will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in R C M Technologies stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 242,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,057 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC owned 1.87% of R C M Technologies worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 25.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of R C M Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of R C M Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of R C M Technologies from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

