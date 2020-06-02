Insider Buying: R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) Director Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) Director Roger H. Ballou bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ:RCMT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.32. 11,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,279. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average of $2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. R C M Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $4.17.
R C M Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $45.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 million. R C M Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.98%. Research analysts forecast that R C M Technologies Inc will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of R C M Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of R C M Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of R C M Technologies from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th.
R C M Technologies Company Profile
RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.
