Insider Selling: Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) EVP Sells 41,313 Shares of Stock

Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 41,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.21, for a total value of $7,899,458.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,966,162.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of DG traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $191.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,883,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,740. Dollar General Corp. has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $194.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.60. The company has a market capitalization of $48.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.86. Dollar General had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DG. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on DG shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dollar General in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Dollar General from $159.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Dollar General from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.92.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

