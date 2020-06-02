Insider Selling: FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) CEO Sells 445,359 Shares of Stock

FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) CEO Michael C. Forman sold 445,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.64, for a total transaction of $1,621,106.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:FSK traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,410,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,662,450. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. FS KKR Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $6.38.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). FS KKR Capital had a negative net margin of 73.13% and a positive return on equity of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $179.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FSK shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on FS KKR Capital from $6.25 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on FS KKR Capital from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.34.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at $20,396,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter valued at $10,158,000. OCO Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $18,390,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 11.9% during the first quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 18,034,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $10,803,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.51% of the company’s stock.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.