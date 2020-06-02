Insider Selling: IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) VP Sells 14,070 Shares of Stock

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.73, for a total transaction of $4,329,761.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of IDXX stock traded up $4.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $316.48. The company had a trading volume of 532,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,330. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $316.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $281.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.82.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 264.71%. The firm had revenue of $626.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 189.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 645.8% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.