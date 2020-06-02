Insider Selling: Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Director Walter Amaral sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of LLNW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,982,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,470. The firm has a market cap of $591.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.20 and a beta of 0.98. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $6.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.91.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $57.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Limelight Networks by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Limelight Networks by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 540,286 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Limelight Networks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Limelight Networks by 17.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Limelight Networks by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the period. 80.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Friday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.57.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

