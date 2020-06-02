Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells 13,079 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 13,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.34, for a total transaction of $1,979,375.86. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,295,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,071,533,833.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of MORN stock traded down $1.16 on Tuesday, reaching $152.11. 59,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,303. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.15 and a 200-day moving average of $145.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $102.59 and a one year high of $166.59.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $324.00 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Morningstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MORN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter worth about $40,186,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter worth about $17,955,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 1st quarter worth about $11,714,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter worth about $14,440,000. Finally, Pelham Global Financials Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter worth about $13,401,000. Institutional investors own 46.75% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

