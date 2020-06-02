Insolar Price Reaches $0.87 (XNS)

Insolar (CURRENCY:XNS) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One Insolar coin can now be bought for $0.87 or 0.00009094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitmax, and Hitbtc and Kucoin. In the last week, Insolar has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. Insolar has a total market cap of $34.66 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Insolar alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00030289 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Insolar Coin Profile

XNS uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2018. Insolar’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. The official website for Insolar is insolar.io . Insolar’s official Twitter account is @insolario and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insolar’s official message board is medium.com/insolar . The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Insolar Coin Trading

Insolar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitmax, and Hitbtc and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insolar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insolar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insolar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.