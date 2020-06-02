Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th.

Invesco Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 25.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Invesco Bond Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VBF traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.10. 28,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,675. Invesco Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $21.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.97 and a 200-day moving average of $19.50.

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Read More: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.