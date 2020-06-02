Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (NYSE:VTA) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (NYSE:VTA) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th.

Shares of VTA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,412. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd has a 12-month low of $5.92 and a 12-month high of $11.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.38 and its 200 day moving average is $10.06.

About Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

