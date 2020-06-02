Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (NYSE:VTA) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (NYSE:VTA) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th.
Shares of VTA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,412. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd has a 12-month low of $5.92 and a 12-month high of $11.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.38 and its 200 day moving average is $10.06.
About Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd
