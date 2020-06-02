Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VPV)

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr (NYSE:VPV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0483 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.1% per year over the last three years.

Get Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr alerts:

NYSE VPV traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,955. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.63. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $13.95.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr (NYSE:VPV) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,011 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.74% of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr Company Profile

There is no company description available for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust.

Read More: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.