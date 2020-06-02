Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VPV)

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr (NYSE:VPV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0483 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th.
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.1% per year over the last three years.
NYSE VPV traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,955. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.63. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $13.95.
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr Company Profile
There is no company description available for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust.
Read More: VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.