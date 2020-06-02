Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls (NYSE:VGM) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls (NYSE:VGM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0493 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th.

Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls has decreased its dividend by an average of 37.5% annually over the last three years.

Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,789. Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $13.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.79 and its 200 day moving average is $12.44.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

