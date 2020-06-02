Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th.

Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II has decreased its dividend by an average of 74.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II alerts:

Shares of Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,884. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.80. Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II has a 12-month low of $8.09 and a 12-month high of $14.66.

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.