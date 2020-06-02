Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps (NYSE:VTN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps (NYSE:VTN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0458 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th.

Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 36.0% annually over the last three years.

VTN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.31. The company had a trading volume of 44,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,667. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.94. Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

