Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Equinix (EQIX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Equinix (NASDAQ: EQIX) in the last few weeks:

6/1/2020 – Equinix is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price target on the stock.

5/21/2020 – Equinix was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/20/2020 – Equinix had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $710.00 to $754.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2020 – Equinix had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $688.00 to $706.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2020 – Equinix had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $600.00 to $740.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2020 – Equinix was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/11/2020 – Equinix had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $630.00 to $704.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Equinix had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $675.00 to $725.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Equinix had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $675.00 to $745.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Equinix had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $707.00 to $745.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Equinix had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $680.00 to $750.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2020 – Equinix had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $532.00 to $584.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/17/2020 – Equinix had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura Securities from $625.00 to $700.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Equinix was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of EQIX traded down $20.41 on Tuesday, hitting $689.76. 43,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,890. Equinix Inc has a one year low of $471.80 and a one year high of $716.32. The company has a market capitalization of $59.95 billion, a PE ratio of 116.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $676.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $610.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Get Equinix Inc alerts:

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($4.02). Equinix had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Equinix Inc will post 21.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $2.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.65%.

In related news, Director William K. Luby purchased 5,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $652.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,261,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,801,757.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.11, for a total transaction of $545,896.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,428.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,545 shares of company stock valued at $4,583,522 over the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in Equinix by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Equinix by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 461,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,410,000 after buying an additional 33,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.