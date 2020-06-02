Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Equinix (EQIX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Equinix (NASDAQ: EQIX) in the last few weeks:
- 6/1/2020 – Equinix is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/21/2020 – Equinix was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 5/20/2020 – Equinix had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $710.00 to $754.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/13/2020 – Equinix had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $688.00 to $706.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/13/2020 – Equinix had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $600.00 to $740.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/12/2020 – Equinix was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 5/11/2020 – Equinix had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $630.00 to $704.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/7/2020 – Equinix had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $675.00 to $725.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/7/2020 – Equinix had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $675.00 to $745.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/7/2020 – Equinix had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $707.00 to $745.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/7/2020 – Equinix had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $680.00 to $750.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/5/2020 – Equinix had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $532.00 to $584.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 4/17/2020 – Equinix had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura Securities from $625.00 to $700.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/16/2020 – Equinix was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Shares of EQIX traded down $20.41 on Tuesday, hitting $689.76. 43,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,890. Equinix Inc has a one year low of $471.80 and a one year high of $716.32. The company has a market capitalization of $59.95 billion, a PE ratio of 116.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $676.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $610.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.
Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($4.02). Equinix had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Equinix Inc will post 21.81 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, Director William K. Luby purchased 5,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $652.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,261,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,801,757.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.11, for a total transaction of $545,896.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,428.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,545 shares of company stock valued at $4,583,522 over the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in Equinix by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Equinix by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 461,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,410,000 after buying an additional 33,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.
Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.
