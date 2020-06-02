Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Royal Gold (RGLD)

Royal Gold (NASDAQ: RGLD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/28/2020 – Royal Gold had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $151.00 to $152.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/19/2020 – Royal Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from $122.50 to $147.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/19/2020 – Royal Gold had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $150.00 to $151.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/15/2020 – Royal Gold was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $90.00.

5/8/2020 – Royal Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $131.00 to $136.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Royal Gold had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $108.00 price target on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Royal Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Cfra from $136.00 to $151.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Royal Gold was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

4/24/2020 – Royal Gold was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/23/2020 – Royal Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from $110.00 to $122.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/17/2020 – Royal Gold was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $131.00 price target on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Royal Gold was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2020 – Royal Gold had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $148.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:RGLD traded down $3.73 on Tuesday, hitting $131.38. 36,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Royal Gold, Inc has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $139.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.98. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Royal Gold had a net margin of 35.75% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $136.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Royal Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 77.24%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Royal Gold by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,316,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $527,695,000 after purchasing an additional 31,054 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,021,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,040,000 after buying an additional 148,174 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,805,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,756,000 after acquiring an additional 42,431 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 806,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,757,000 after buying an additional 40,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 770,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,543,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares during the period. 78.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

