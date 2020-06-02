iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Holdings Raised by DRW Securities LLC

DRW Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 214.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,279,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,555,079 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of DRW Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. DRW Securities LLC owned 0.29% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $121,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 10,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 154,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.3% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 5,614 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $757,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 109.5% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 41,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 21,580 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,010,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,847,527. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.28 and its 200 day moving average is $62.64. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $45.72 and a twelve month high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

